Bozeman daycare employee arrested for allegedly shaking baby

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman woman was seen in court on Monday, Jan. 9 for alleged abuse on a minor at a Bozeman daycare facility.

Aurora Hunter-Patterson was arrested for allegedly shaking an infant in his crib at a daycare facility.

The infant was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

According to a witness at the daycare, the infant was screaming in a crib with wheels on it and Hunter-Patterson aggressively shook the crib, causing the infant to hit the bars of the crib.

The witness removed the infant from the crib, who was screaming and turning red.

The witness said Hunter-Patterson was screaming at the kids in the room and appeared to be frustrated.

The supervisor of the daycare facility said Hunter-Patterson’s employment has been terminated following the incident.

According to the release, the infant was discharged from the hospital and in good health.

Hunter-Patterson was released on her own recognizance, and her next hearing is set for February 3.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates if we receive more information.