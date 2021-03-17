Bozeman man facing charges for alleged offenses at US Capitol on Jan. 6

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the events on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 36-year-old Andrew Cavanaugh was identified in a video posted to the social media app Parler on Jan. 6.

Cavanaugh is reportedly seen in a camouflage baseball cap with the logo for "Tactical Citizen," a Belgrade-based business founded and owned by Cavanaugh.

Social media posts from Cavanaugh allegedly confirm he traveled to D.C. and attended the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the march to the Capitol.

Court documents say Cavanaugh is seen in the video on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol near the Small House Rotunda. A person in the video yells off-camera, "Where are the f***ing traitors? Drag them out by their f***ing hair," to which Cavanaugh allegedly replies "Yeah!"

He is charged with (1) Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and (2) Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to court documents, Cavanaugh is charged in the District of Columbia and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Cavanaugh is the sixth Montanan facing charges in connection with the events of January 6.

