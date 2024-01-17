Bozeman woman accused of assault at Warming Center

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman woman faces charges after allegedly striking another woman with a kettle filled with hot water on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Ariel Jonae Powers, 36, is in custody pending arraignment on charges of assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

An officer with the Bozeman Police Department said in court documents that he responded to a reported assault at the Warming Center just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

The officer said Powers and the victim were both still at the scene but separated.

The officer said he observed the victim in the entryway with blood on her face. Powers was reportedly still holding a metal kettle she allegedly used to strike the victim.

The officer said he immediately detained her, explaining why he was placing her in handcuffs.

Another officer retrieved the kettle when Powers released it, revealing “multiple visible dents on its side,” according to court documents.

Powers was walked outside and read her rights per Miranda while the victim was transported to the hospital. Powers reportedly declined to speak with law enforcement.

Court documents say Powers is seen in security camera footage swinging the kettle at the victim. The reporting officer said steam was visible coming out of the kettle, indicating it was filled with hot water.

The officer also said parts of the kettle were visibly flying across the parking lot from the impacts.

The officer contacted the victim at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center. According to the officer, the victim had visible lacerations on her face and head.

Court documents say she did not know why Powers assaulted her but suspected Powers blamed the victim for having her trespassed from HRDC properties previously.

Powers was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

The reporting officer said that during the booking process, detention officers found several small bags on Powers that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Powers is being held without bond at the detention center as of Tuesday, pending her appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court.

