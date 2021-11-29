Butte man facing attempted deliberate homicide, burglary charges

BUTTE — A Butte man is facing felony charges following an incident that happened on the day before Thanksgiving.

Scott Cook, age 55 of Butte, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary after an incident that occurred in the 2500 block of Nettie Street just before 10:30 p.m.

During the incident, Cook allegedly went to a residence and sprayed pepper spray on a woman a man just inside the residence. Cook then allegedly forced his way into the residence and assaulted the woman.

During the incident, Cook also is accused of firing a shot at the man. The shot did not hit the man.

Cook fled from the home in a vehicle after firing the shot and was then apprehended without further incident by Butte Police. The arrest occurred approximately minutes later in the 2300 block of Pine Street.

The weapon involved in the incident is believed to be a 9mm handgun. Officers have searched for the weapon. However, it has not been located.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.

