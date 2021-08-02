Butte police investigate pair of armed robberies

BUTTE – Butte police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred about 20 minutes apart late Saturday evening.

The first incident occurred about 11:45 p.m. at Lisac’s Tri-Stop and Casino on Harrison Avenue when a male armed with a gun demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk refused. The robber then tried to enter the casino area, but a patron blocked the door and the robber left the store without any money.

The second incident was reported just after midnight that same evening when an armed male entered the Happy Endings Casino on Paxon Avenue and demanded money from an employee. The robber left the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators have not determined if both incidents are related.

In Both cases, the robber was described as a slender-built man about 5 feet 9 inches tall. In the Lisac robbery, the suspect was wearing a long, white coat, white bandana face covering and sunglasses.

In the Happy End’s Casino robbery, the robber was wearing a dark beanie-style hat, dark face mask and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing and police will be releasing further details later.

