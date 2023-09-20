Butte police officer on leave after alleged domestic violence incident

BUTTE — A Butte police officer is on unpaid leave after being arrested last month in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Butte police officer Donald Lewis Jr. was charged in Butte City Court with misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Court documents allege Lewis was involved in an argument with a woman and is accused of punching holes in the walls of the residence and turning power off to the residence during the altercation.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said Lewis was booked and released from jail that day.

“Anytime we have an officer or a staff member potentially facing a criminal incident, I contact the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct that investigation so there’s no appearance of impropriety or bias,” Lester said.

Butte’s County Attorney is asking Butte’s Council of Commissioners to hire a special prosecutor out of the Montana Attorney General’s office to prosecute this case.

The department is already dealing with a shortage in staffing, so having to deal with additional officers on leave further complicates the issue.

“Obviously, that’s one less officer on the streets so we’ll have to supplement the crew that he was on with overtime pay or another officer from another division,” said Lester.

Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy is asking Anaconda Justice of the Peace Ken Walund to preside over this case.

Lewis’ next hearing is in early December.