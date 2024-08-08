Cold case solved as killer of Montana teen identified

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man who killed 15-year-old Danielle Houchins has been identified.

Springer said at a Thursday morning press conference that Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson, 55, of Dillon was identified using forensic DNA genome sequencing.

Last month, DNA evidence collected at the time of Houchins’ death was matched to Hutchinson. The day after Gallatin County law enforcement had their first interview with Hutchinson, he died by suicide.

Investigators have determined that Hutchinson and Houchins had no prior connection. Describing it as a crime of opportunity, they believe Hutchinson and Houchins randomly encountered each other at the river, where Hutchinson raped then suffocated her in shallow water.

Despite numerous suspects being interviewed over the years, Hutchinson was never connected to the case until DNA results identified him.

He was a Montana State University student beginning in September of 1996, later graduating in fisheries wildlife biology. He then worked for the Montana Bureau of Land Management in Dillon for 22 years.

Hutchinson had no criminal or traffic history and was married with two adult children.

“This case exemplifies our relentless pursuit of justice. We never gave up on finding the truth for Danni and her family, exhausting all means necessary to bring closure to this heartbreaking chapter,” said Sheriff Springer. “Our commitment to justice for victims and their loved ones is unwavering, and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to solve these cases, no matter how much time has passed.”

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Suspect Paul Hutchinson, 55, of Dillon, Montana



On Saturday, September 21st, 1996, 15-year-old Danielle Houchins left her home in Belgrade and drove out to Cameron Bridge Fishing Access.

When the teenager did not return home, her mother, Sheryl Houchins, went to look for her. She found Danielle's truck parked at the fishing access — unlocked and empty.

The keys to Danielle's truck and her water bottle were lying in the middle of the trail, a few feet away.

Houchins family Danielle Houchins –





Sheryl began frantically searching for her daughter but with no luck. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue were called in but had to eventually stop when it became too dark to search the area safely.

Several hours after she went missing on Sept. 21, 1996, Danielle Houchins was found by family friends, murdered, in a marshy area of Cameron Bridge.

Murder At Cameron Bridge: Who Killed Danielle Houchins?

Danielle was found under a willow tree. The position of her body and other evidence told detectives she was dragged and hidden there.

Danielle’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Evidence of sexual assault was discovered, along with foreign DNA.

Now, nearly 25 years later, DNA technology is cutting-edge and was used to identify Hutchinson.

