Court documents reveal details in downtown Helena shooting, stabbing incident

HELENA — Court documents filed with the Lewis and Clark County Justice Court shed new light on a shooting and stabbing that injured several people in downtown Helena on December 29, 2023.

The Helena Police Department and US Marshal Service arrested Gabriel Garcia, 27, of Helena, in connection to the incident and changed him with one felony count of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Last Chance Gulch for a stabbing. Upon arriving, officers determined gunshots were also fired.

Documents say officers located involved parties, including Garcia and an unnamed victim.

The incident allegedly began as a fight in the Gold Bar between several people, including Garcia.

The unnamed victim intervened and was allegedly stabbed by Garcia in the lower right abdomen and sustained “extensive injuries.”

Court documents say Garcia’s knife penetrated the victim's abdomen and struck his liver.

According to court documents, the fight was broken up and Garcia allegedly exited the Gold Bar and chased one of the individuals he had been fighting with.

Court documents say one of the individuals involved in the fight “retrieved a gun from their vehicle,” and that gun was allegedly used to shoot Garcia.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in front of Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich on Monday.