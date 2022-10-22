Driver who fatally struck Bozeman High teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle cited for careless driving

The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has been cited for Careless Driving resulting in the death or serious bodily injury of another person, a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Bozeman Police Department, David Casto, 47, of Bozeman, was cited on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, and has been ordered to appear before the Bozeman Municipal Court to answer to the citation.

In a media release, the police department released the following details:

The investigation found the driver of the vehicle, identified as David Casto, 47, of Bozeman, was traveling westbound on Oak Street where he failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection of North 15th Avenue. As Casto entered the intersection his vehicle struck Fulton. Fulton had been riding his bicycle and traveling southbound on 15th Avenue on a green traffic signal. Fulton was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Casto remained at the scene of the collision and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

The incident occurred on Oct. 4. Fulton was transported first to Bozeman Deaconess hospital, then later taken to Billings for further treatment. Fulton died on Oct. 10 due to injuries sustained in the collision.

WATCH: Concerned residents count cars running red lights in Bozeman

Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection

The Bozeman Police Department extended its "deepest condolences to the Fulton Family as well as those members of the surrounding Bozeman community who knew Kelly."

We will update you if we get more information.

RELATED: