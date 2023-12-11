Family member recounts Ferndale shooting that left 1 person dead, 2 injured

FERNDALE — A man is in custody in the Lake County Jail facing murder and attempted murder charges after three people were shot at a Lake County home southeast of Bigfork Sunday night.

“My mom was shot in front of the shop here, and she had drug herself clear behind the house to protect herself from Matt," said Tim Craft.

Matthew Vitek of Bigfork is in custody in the Lake County Jail facing murder and attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing Tammie Jordan and leaving two other people with gunshot wounds.

“He was using 45 ACP rounds; he was aiming to kill, and he was trying to kill,” added Craft.

Craft tells MTN News that both his mother and father were trying to help Tammie Jordan when Vitek shot and killed Jordan and turned and shot both of his parents in the chest.

He said Jordan was a tenant at an adjacent home on his family’s property and was one of his mother's best friends.

“Feeling like I’m in a movie, like it’s fake, I’ve been waiting for Ashton to jump out and tell me it’s fake but…”

Detectives were at the property Monday morning gathering information.

Craft said Vitek was an ex-boyfriend of Jordan’s and was involved in previous domestic disputes.

Craft said his parents are currently in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake County Attorney tells MTN News he expects to have formal charges filed later this week.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as more information develops.

