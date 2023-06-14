Family, police still searching for answers in unsolved 2021 Bozeman homicide

BOZEMAN — Steven Kilwein was found dead in his Bozeman home on June 13, 2021.

Two years later, his family and the Bozeman Police Department continue to search for answers regarding his mysterious death.

As Kurt Kilwein walks around his father Steven’s yard on the corner of 9th Avenue and Mendenhall Street, he remembers his father as someone who always helped out those in need and a family man, always talking to his kids, up until just before he died.

“There was always somebody talking to him. And I had talked to him Saturday night. He was originally not supposed to be here that weekend,” says Kilwein.

Originally, police said Steven died of accidental electrocution, but days later an autopsy revealed that his death was not an accident.

“A lot of it just doesn’t make sense. We still don't believe it. You know, why would somebody just walk into the house?” asks Kilwein.

In the two years since Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil says they still don’t have any new information to release and continue to track down leads.

“This is certainly something that is very out of the ordinary for our community,” says McNeil.

McNeal says a case like Steven Kilwein’s that remains unsolved is rare for the department.

“The last time that we have had a homicide that still remains open for the Bozeman Police Department is back in the 1980s,” says McNeil.

Two years later Kurt and his family still continue to wonder and ask themselves why someone would do this to their dad who always helped others.

“You know, every day you wake up and think it didn't happen. It happened,” says Kilwein.

He says closure will be hard to get even if there is ever an answer.

“Do I want justice? Yes. Is it going to solve anything? No. Might it stop it from happening to somebody else? Hopefully,” says Kilwein.

Bozeman Police say if anyone has any information regarding the case to contact them. The family is also offering a $100,000 reward.