Fatal wrong-way driver avoids court appearance in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The man charged in the wrong-way driving crash that killed a 22-year-old Belgrade woman was supposed to appear in Gallatin County District Court on Thursday, March 28, 2024, but the hearing never happened.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office alleges in court documents that Alexander Norbert LeDoux drove his vehicle the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with Laysa Grewell on Jan. 4.

Grewell was headed home from work early in the morning when she was hit head-on by LeDoux, killing her. Grewell died the day before her daughter's first birthday. She was reportedly also pregnant with a second child at the time of her death.

LeDoux is charged with eight felony charges, including vehicular homicide while under the influence.

According to court documents, LeDoux was drunk when he drove his SUV at a high rate of speed the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with Grewell. According to court documents in Gallatin County, toxicology reports show LeDoux’s blood alcohol level was .198, more than twice the legal limit.

LeDoux is also facing several misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence in October of 2023 in Teton County, Idaho.

LeDoux was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court at the Law and Justice Center on Thursday morning.

During a status hearing on March 26, LeDoux’s defense team informed the Court that LeDoux is out of state and requested that he be able to make his court appearance via video so he can go to a different men’s facility located out of state for psychological and chemical dependency on April 2, 2024.

According to court records, Deputy County Attorney Shannon Foley noted LeDoux has access to significant resources and can post a high bail amount, even though he was never arrested after being charged.

Foley also addressed LeDoux’s mental health along with public safety. Judge Bruener denied the request, ordering LeDoux to appear on March 28. But, before that could happen, LeDoux’s defense team filed a motion to substitute Judge Bruener. Judge Peter Ohman is now assigned to the case.

LeDoux is now scheduled to appear in court on April 16, 2024. There's no word yet if he will appear in person or via video.

MTN News spoke with Laysa’s fiance, Kody Pullen, who offered this statement

“I’m deeply disappointed by the recent development in the court proceedings involving Alex LeDoux. As Laysa’s fiancé, it’s disheartening to witness efforts that appear to shield Alex from the consequences of his actions and public scrutiny. I also wish Alex’s parents would act rightly during this time. Transparency and accountability are essential as we move forward."

On the night of the fatal crash, LeDoux was reportedly first noticed by the driver of a commercial vehicle headed west on I-90 who spotted LeDoux also heading west on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver attempted but was unable to get LeDoux’s attention.

Court documents say at least six other motorists traveling in the correct direction observed the wrong-way driver. Two reported having to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

As MTN News has reported previously, another witness, Nadine Olive, reported the wrong-way driver struck her vehicle, taking off her driver’s side mirror.

The Gallatin County 911 center reported a total of six 911 calls about the wrong-way driver by 1:30 a.m. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded and positioned himself ahead of the wrong-way vehicle on the eastbound shoulder with lights and siren activated.

According to court documents, the deputy attempted to deploy a tire deflation device but was unable to stop the vehicle. The deputy resumed pursuit of the vehicle and saw it collide with Grewell’s vehicle from a distance, resulting in a large fireball.

An MHP trooper arriving at the crash site said Grewell’s vehicle was unidentifiable due to extensive front-end and burn damage. Grewell was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately three feet away.

LeDoux’s vehicle reportedly came to rest upright on its wheels approximately 100 feet to the west of Grewell’s vehicle. Court documents say the impact of the crash caused the motor to separate completely from the vehicle.

The trooper on scene reported that LeDoux’s speedometer was suspended in place and showed a speed of approximately 96 miles per hour. The trooper also allegedly observed several beer cans in the vehicle within the immediate reach of the driver.

LeDoux’s iPhone was also reportedly retrieved and collected as evidence. The trooper secured a search warrant, found that the phone did not have a lock screen, and was able to open the phone. The trooper allegedly found the app SnapChat open with an unsent video.

Court documents state the following:

The app contained an unsent video of the Buick driving on 1-90 near Manhattan driving east in the eastbound lane. The music was blaring, and the operator of the Buick, the Defendant, was holding the phone in his right hand. The video shows the Buick traveling at 108 MPH for most of the two minutes the video was recorded. The instrument cluster, between the tachometer and speedometer, displayed a message to the effect of "Speed limited to 108 MPH."

LeDoux was transported to Bozeman Health Regional Medical Center where law enforcement obtained a blood sample that was sent to the Montana Crime Lab.