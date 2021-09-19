FBI investigating after dynamite was stolen from Valier

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was recently notified about the theft of seven sticks of dynamite from a residence in Valier.

Law enforcement officers recovered one of the stolen sticks in Browning; the FBI has not indicated where or when the stick was found.

Explosive ordnance experts have examined the recovered stick of dynamite and determined it was "sweating," a term that indicates the ordnance was becoming less stable.

Anyone with information about the other stolen dynamite sticks is asked to call the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400.

If you come across the dynamite, do not touch it, and call 911.