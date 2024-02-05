Flathead County incident sends several people to the hospital

KALISPELL — Several people were taken to the hospital — including one person who had been stabbed — after a Sunday night incident in Kila.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched to Keenan’s Way in Kila at 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area and were told that some of the people involved had left in a vehicle. The vehicle was later found in Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and “arrests are pending at this time,” the release states.