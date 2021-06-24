Florence woman accused in DUI crash that killed her son pleads guilty

MISSOULA — A Florence woman accused of driving drunk and killing her son in a head-on crash on US Highway 93 appeared for arraignment in a Missoula courtroom.
34-year-old Megan Beard was originally charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.
Beard pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle accident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 between Missoula and Lolo in the "S" curves.
- RELATED: Remembering Brecken: Dad shares his memories of his son killed in a crash
- RELATED: Disappointment for family, Florence lawmaker following tabling of proposed DUI bill
The Montana Highway Patrol reported Beard was driving a minivan southbound when she lost control in the curve, crossed the centerline, and drove into oncoming traffic.
Beard collided with a Chevy work van and a Chevy sedan. Beard's minivan then left the road and overturned.
Her 10-year-old son Brecken died from injuries sustained in the crash while Beard’s other two children -- ages 8 and 6 -- sustained minor chest injuries from their seatbelts.
Beard supplied a blood sample, where her BAC returned .221, nearly three times the legal limit.
MHP applied for a search warrant for Beard's minivan where they found eight empty two-ounce bottles of baking extract in the glove box, according to court documents.
Investigators also found five full two-ounce bottles of baking extract in a bag on the middle floorboard.
Beard is expected to be sentenced in the case on August 20.
We will have more on this developing story during the 530 News.