Florence woman accused in DUI crash that killed her son pleads guilty

MISSOULA — A Florence woman accused of driving drunk and killing her son in a head-on crash on US Highway 93 appeared for arraignment in a Missoula courtroom.

34-year-old Megan Beard was originally charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.

Beard pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 between Missoula and Lolo in the "S" curves.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Beard was driving a minivan southbound when she lost control in the curve, crossed the centerline, and drove into oncoming traffic.

Beard collided with a Chevy work van and a Chevy sedan. Beard's minivan then left the road and overturned.

Her 10-year-old son Brecken died from injuries sustained in the crash while Beard’s other two children -- ages 8 and 6 -- sustained minor chest injuries from their seatbelts.

Beard supplied a blood sample, where her BAC returned .221, nearly three times the legal limit.

MHP applied for a search warrant for Beard's minivan where they found eight empty two-ounce bottles of baking extract in the glove box, according to court documents.

Investigators also found five full two-ounce bottles of baking extract in a bag on the middle floorboard.

Beard is expected to be sentenced in the case on August 20.

We will have more on this developing story during the 530 News.

