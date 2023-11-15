FWP investigating after a moose was poached near Augusta

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) game wardens are investigating the shooting death of a bull moose.

The moose was shot and left to waste some time after October 29, 2023, in the Sun River Wildlife Management Area near Augusta.

Game wardens say that wildlife crimes such as this are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report.

Anyone with possible information about the moose is asked to visit the TIP Montana page, or call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT.

People may also call Augusta game warden Per Wolfisberg at 406-781-0244.

Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.