Gun crimes send Kalispell felon to prison

MISSOULA - A Kalispell man with a previous felony conviction was sentenced on gun charges on Wednesday.

Matthew Ryan Cubberly, 36, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing firearms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Cubberly pleaded guilty in April to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that Cubberly was convicted of a felony drug crime in Flathead County and was on state supervision when probation officers suspected a probation violation and conducted a home visit in March 2022.

During a search of Cubberly’s residence, the officers found two 12-gauge shotguns next Cubberly’s bed. Both guns had the stocks cut off, and the barrels were less than 18 inches in length. Neither firearm was registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Cubberly was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony conviction.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney prosecuted the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Kalispell Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole conducted the investigation.