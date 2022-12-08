Helena Area Habitat for Humanity location vandalized shortly after opening

HELENA - Helena's new Habitat for Humanity ReStore location had two of its windows shot through on Tuesday with what police are saying was either a BB or a pellet, cracking and puncturing the windows, and they're turning to the community for some support.

Employees first noticed the damage on Tuesday morning. The ReStore has been open in its new location off of market avenue for less than a month, and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity's director of engagement Kal Poole was disappointed but is keeping his spirits up.

"I think somebody tried to make a donation and it wasn't one of the donations that we accepted... We're happy to take used furniture and building supplies. But we don't like the BB donations as much. We're... we're a little bummed out to see that, frankly," said Poole.

The windows are severely damaged, but what police believe is either a BB or pellet didn't fully penetrate the windows. It doesn't appear that the perpetrator, or perpetrators, attempted to break in or steal any items. Even if it was a couple of windows, Helena Police Sargent Danny David said whoever did this can be in some serious trouble.

"After looking into it does appear that either a BB or a pellet was used to cause the damage. And we don't have an exact amount of damage but it does look to be over $1,500 which would be a felony," said David.

Habitat for Humanity is working on getting the windows replaced, and say they are always thankful for the help and support of the community.

"We are always grateful for donations of any kind. If you want to make a monetary donation to habitat for humanity, please go to our website at hell on a habitat board or you can make a donation of physical items. We're glad to accept anything that we might be able to sell at the store, including building materials, fabric, free furniture," said Poole.

The Helena Habitat for Humanity ReStore will not let these damages put them on hold. The ReStore will still be open and operating at its normal hours.