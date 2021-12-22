Homicide charges filed against two men in deadly Butte shooting

BUTTE — A makeshift memorial was set outside the home of a Butte man who was shot and killed Sunday evening.

The Butte coroner on Tuesday identified the man as 42-year-old William Harris who was shot just before 7 p.m. in his home at 815 Main Street. Two Butte men were charged Tuesday afternoon with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Nicholas Jaeger and Jay Hubber, both 32, are being held in jail on $250,000 bond each.

Hubber appeared upset in court Tuesday when he learned he was being charged with deliberate homicide.

“That’s insane. I didn’t f------ shoot anybody,” said Hubber.

Charging documents claim the pair forced their way into Harris’ home and assaulted another man and attempted to tase him. During that assault, Harris was shot and died. No further details have been provided.

Hubber works as a bondsman for a local bail bond business.

Police say this case is still under investigation.