Hungry Horse man arrested for firing shots, fleeing law enforcement

KALISPELL — A Hungry Horse man was arrested early on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, after firing a gun and then fleeing from law enforcement.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle driving around Second Avenue South in Hungry Horse shooting a firearm at approximately 2 a.m.

Deputies located the vehicle and then attempted to stop the man, who has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Raymond Loncto.

MTN News

According to a news release, Loncto refused to stop, and the deputies pursued him toward Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls police officers responded and deployed spike strips near Second Avenue East in Columbia Falls.

Loncto was then arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he's being held on pending charges of Criminal Endangerment and Eluding Police Officers.