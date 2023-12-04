Idaho man charged with murder; infant son found dead

Jeremy Albert Best has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his wife Kali Randall Best and their unborn child that happened in Victor, Idaho, on November 30, 2023.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. on November 30, 2023, Teton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a deceased female, identified as Kali Randall Best, who was later confirmed to have been approximately 28 weeks pregnant.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search for suspect Jeremy Best and 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best, who was missing from the scene, and an AMBER Alert was issued.

On Saturday, December 2, Best was found and taken into custody by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road, east of Idaho Falls, according to TV station KIFI.

Zeke Best was found deceased at the scene.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of death, or whether additional charges will be filed against Jeremy Best.