Info sought after pet mule shot and killed near Stevensville

MTN News
The fatal shooting occurred in the area of in the area of the Eastside Highway near Groff Lane, south of Stevensville.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 03, 2021
STEVENSVILLE — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a family’s mule was shot and killed in the Bitterroot last week.

Sheriff Steve Holton says the animal was killed by an apparent gunshot wound sometime between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Friday south of Stevensville.

The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief, and since the animal was a commonly domesticated hoofed animal, that penalty is a felony, according to Sheriff Holton.

Anyone with information about the death -- or who knows of someone shooting in the area of Eastside Highway near Groff Lane – is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 363-3033.

Sheriff Holton noted that "the neighboring community and stock growers have been extremely helpful in getting the information out to the neighborhood and county."

