Inmate escapes Park County Detention Facility

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. - July 26, 2021

LIVINGSTON - Shortly after daylight on the morning of July 26 Park County deputies found the vehicle Linde had stolen.

Linde is still at large and is believed to be driving a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MT plate 49-6627D which is also stolen.

Linde was last seen around Mile Marker 11 on US Highway 89 North.

Park County and surrounding Counties and agencies are currently searching for Linde.

He is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 222-2050 or call 911.

An inmate has escaped the Park County Detention Center.

Jordon Earl Linde, 34, is considered armed and dangerous.

Below is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:

On July 25th just before 11 pm, 34 year old Park County inmate Jordon Earl Linde overpowered a Park County Detention Officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys. Linde is armed and considered to be dangerous. He is last known to be wearing inmate clothing with black and white stripes on. He has possession of a pistol and was last known to be driving a Park County Detention minivan. Linde was last seen around Mile Marker 11 on US Hwy 89 North. Park County and surrounding Counties and agencies are currently searching for Linde. If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050. Or call 911.

