Investigation into 'chaotic scene' involving motorcycle clubs in Kalispell continues

KALISPELL – We are still following a fight that broke out at Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell over the weekend.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that detectives are working to document evidence with the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center (MATIC), as well as with law enforcement in Washington.

That evidence will be delivered to the Flathead County Attorney in the next few days who will review it to determine what charges may be filed.

This comes after a fight broke out at a boxing match Saturday night between the Pagen’s and Warlords Outlaw Motorcycle clubs from chapters located in Washington.

Sheriff Henio previously stated that initial reports stated as many as 50 people were involved in the melee.

Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries and one person is being held in the Flathead County jail for assault charges.