Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues

CLINTON - The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in Clinton is continuing.

An 88-year-old woman was found dead along Donovan Creek Road on Sunday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any additional details and the woman's family has declined to comment.

Deputies arriving at the scene of a reported assault found Delphine A. Farmer unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office reports that "there is no public safety risk as a result of this incident."

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

She told MTN News on Thursday that no one is in custody.

