'It's scary': Shooting sends Billings juvenile to hospital

BILLINGS - A shooting early Monday morning sent a Billings juvenile to the hospital.

Billings police said on social media the shooting happened in the 900 block of South 31st Street and was reported at 3:46 a.m.

A juvenile male was located with a single gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where police said he is reportedly in stable condition.

Several juvenile "persons of interest" were detained for questioning and the investigation was continuing.

23-24315, 4/17/21. 0346 hrs. Shooting 900 block of S. 31st St. Juv male located with a single gunshot wound. Vic was transported to hospital for medical care and is reportedly stable. Several juv persons of interest are detained for questioning. Investigation ongoing. Sgt. Weston — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 17, 2023

Erica Glen lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened. She said her family was jarred awake by the police lights.

"I was trying to wake up and realize, 'Okay. What is going on? What happened?'" Glen said Monday morning outside of her home. "We didn't hear gunshots go off. We heard sirens. That's what startled me and my husband awake."

Glen has two kids of her own and said that the ages of those involved in the incident is alarming.

MTN News

"Our concern is how are these young children, young boys, and teenagers getting these weapons?" Glen said. "It's worrisome because when you buy a house, you expect a lot of things, I guess. But these kids are getting into stuff that they shouldn't have access to."

According to Billings police, the investigation was still ongoing and the public is not in danger. Glen said she is relieved but still worries about the safety of her family.

"My daughter plays out here. I bring my baby out here," Glen said. "For gunshots to go off that way, it's scary."