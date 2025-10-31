Jury convicts man in fatal Park County shooting

LIVINGSTON — The murder trial of Skyler Griebel, the man accused of killing another man in Clyde Park in 2022, is over, with the jury returning a unanimous guilty verdict on Thursday afternoon.

Griebel was found guilty in the shooting death of Tyler Netto, 36, on Feb. 8, 2022.

According to court documents, Netto was living in Clyde Park with his ex-girlfriend when he contacted a Park County Sheriff's deputy on Feb. 4, 2022, to raise concerns about suspected drug activity involving Griebel and the ex-girlfriend.

Netto also claimed that Griebel had threatened him with violence.

A deputy was assigned to follow up on the complaint, but in the early morning hours of Feb. 8, a shooting occurred. At about 4 a.m., Park County Dispatch received a call reporting the incident, and a deputy was sent to the residence. A friend of Netto told authorities that Netto had been shot in the stomach by Griebel, who had fled the scene.

When the deputy arrived, Netto was found lying on his back outside the residence and was unresponsive. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene.

A sentencing date has not been set for Griebel, but it should take place in the next 30 to 45 days.