Large Police Presence on Airport Rd Outside St. Ignatius on Saturday

ST. IGNATIUS — In a social media post by the Saint Ignatius Police Department they address the reason for a large police presence on Airport Road outside of St. Ignatius on Saturday (12/10/22). The post explains a traffic stop was initiated by a Saint Ignatius police officer for a vehicle traveling over 100MPH. From this a short car chase ensued. The suspect was stopped and arrested on multiple charges. At this time the Saint Ignatius Police Department will not be releasing any more details but they say there is no threat to the public at this time. MTN will keep you updated as more information becomes available.