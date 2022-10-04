Law enforcement seeking info about Anaconda bar burglary

ANACONDA - The Midway Bar in Anaconda was reportedly burglarized Monday morning and local law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation.

According to a social media post from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center, officials are seeking information on any suspicious persons or vehicles around the 300 block of East Commercial, in the alley, or intersecting streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Oct.3.

There was a burglary and theft of a safe from the Midway Bar. A dark-gray Carhartt beanie cap (pictured) was left behind as well as several other items.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Staley by messaging the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Center Facebook page or by calling 406-563-5241 or texting 406-490-5269.