Libby man agrees to plea deal after 3-year-old son dies in shooting

LIBBY — A Libby man charged with negligent homicide after his 3-year-old son died from a gunshot wound in their home reached a plea agreement Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Timothy Moore changed his plea to guilty on one count of Negligent Homicide and will serve 20 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended under the plea agreement with the State of Montana.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

Father arrested after 3-year-old dies in shooting near Libby

Under the plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss all other remaining charges including felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child and felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous drugs.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road near Libby on May 27.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where the boy later died, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Moore was arrested following an investigation.

Court documents state that Moore appeared to be in an "altered mental state" when deputies arrived on the scene.

Moore told deputies he was standing outside when he heard a popping sound.

He told law enforcement he ran back inside and found his child holding a firearm with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents state Moore had a handgun in his pants pocket and track marks were observed on his arm consistent with drug use.

Inside the home, detectives found a glass pipe and a container with a crystal-like substance similar to methamphetamine.

Moore will next appear in Lincoln County District Court for his sentencing on February 9, 2026.