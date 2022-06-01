Lincoln County death being investigated as homicide

LIBBY - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a body was found near Eureka.

Emergency dispatchers received a report shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday that a body had been found dead in the area of Thirsty Lake Road.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says deputies arrived at the scene and found a male who had been shot several times.

Law enforcement is continuing to work on identifying a suspect or suspects in connection with the death.

No additional information is being released at this time.

