Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of murdering her 2 children

An Idaho jury found Lori Vallow Daybell, the mom charged with murder in the deaths of two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, guilty on all charges.



Vallow Daybell, 49, was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the children and the death of her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as guilty of theft charges for stealing Social Security payments issued for the children.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, has also been charged in the case, but faces a separate trial at a later date. He has pleaded not guilty.

Relatives of the victims reacted with tears, signs of relief and a fist pump, and sat arm-in-arm as the judge wrapped up the hearing.

Prosecutors Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake said in a statement they were pleased with the verdict and thanked the jury, but would not discuss further details of the case, citing the pending charges against Chad Daybell.

"We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell," they said in the statement.

The jury of five women and seven men started its deliberations on Thursday afternoon, returning Friday to deliberate through lunch before returning the unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses to build their case against Vallow Daybell, whom they accused of being motivated by money, power and sex in a case involving the increasingly fringe religious beliefs of the accused couple.

Other deaths in their circle have also raised suspicions, including the shooting death of Vallow Daybell's husband Charles Vallow by her brother, Alex Cox, in what Cox claimed was self-defense, and Cox's later unexpected death.

The defense did not call any witnesses, and Vallow Daybell did not testify.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in her husband's Charles Vallow's death in a separate case in Arizona.

