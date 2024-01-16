Man admits to the murder of Montana woman following arrest in Idaho Falls

BOZEMAN — MTN News has obtained arrest records from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) that reveal Chris Foiles, arrested in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024, admitted to police that he murdered Megan Stedman, who had been reported missing from the Bozeman/Livingston area since December 2023.

IFPD officers received a report on Friday that a witness spotted the motorhome Bozeman Police had been seeking and identified as being associated with Stedman.

According to the arrest information sheet from IFPD, Montana law enforcement provided information to obtain a search warrant and then began driving to Idaho Falls from Bozeman.

In the meantime, IFPD officers set up surveillance on the motorhome.

Foiles exited the motorhome sometime later, according to the arrest sheet. When officers made contact with him, Foiles allegedly said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV."

Developing story. Check back for updates.

