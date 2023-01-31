Man arrested after 2 women shot near Billings

BILLINGS - A man is being held in the county jail on possible attempted murder charges after two women were shot south of Billings.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday morning it was still unclear what lead to the shooting Monday afternoon on Cormier Road.

The shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. when authorities were informed that two people had been shot, Linder said in a press release.

"When they arrived on scene, Deputies found two males and 3 females that were involved in the incident," Linder said. "Two of the females had suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Billings Hospitals."

One of the men — identified as 32-year-old Carl Chester Alden — was arrested at the scene and later booked into the Yellowstone County jail on possible charges of attempted murder.

Linder said he did not know the condition of the two women who were shot.

"YCSO Detectives are investigating the incident," Linder said. "At this time we do not have information as to why they were in the area or exactly what precipitated the incident."