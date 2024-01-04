Man arrested after gunshots reported in Billings

BILLINGS — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night following a report of a gunshot fired in west Billings, police wrote on social media.

Officers were investigating a report of a gunshot just before midnight in the area of Laredo Place and War Bonnet Trail, which is just beneath Zimmerman Park, when they heard another gunshot nearby, police said.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, removed the driver and found a stolen firearm and other evidence, according to Billings police.

Micah Jones was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal endangerment, possession of stolen property and driving under the influence, according to police. He was booked into jail.