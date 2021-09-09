Man arrested following Columbia Falls stabbing

COLUMBIA FALLS — A Columbia Falls man is behind bars following a Thursday stabbing.

The Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a call on Martha Road where a man was found with a stab wound to the neck.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters says 31-year-old Kenneth Goldsberry had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived at the scene. Columbia Falls Police found Goldsberry near the scene and took him into custody without incident.

MTN News

Goldsberry is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Tampering with a Communication Device, and Misdemeanor Theft.

Chief Peters says the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

