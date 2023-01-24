Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula

MISSOULA – Missoula Police were called to the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a report of a violent crime that was committed.
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News an 18-year-old man ran from police and entered a motorhome on Toole Avenue.
The man refused to come out and Bennett says a shelter-in-place order went into effect for the neighborhood at around 5:30 am.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident and was taken to a local hospital.
The shelter-in-place order — which was in effect for Toole Avenue between Burton and Scott streets — was lifted around 6:30 a.m.
The man is now behind bars at the Missoula County Detention Center where he is being held on pending charges of assault with a weapon.
- information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report