Crime and Courts

Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula

Shelter-in-place order issued for Toole Avenue neighborhood
Emily Brown/MTN News
An 18-year-old was arrested on Jan. 24, 2023, after fleeing police on Missoula's northside.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:49:46-05

MISSOULA – Missoula Police were called to the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 2:30 a.m. for a report of a violent crime that was committed.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News an 18-year-old man ran from police and entered a motorhome on Toole Avenue.

The man refused to come out and Bennett says a shelter-in-place order went into effect for the neighborhood at around 5:30 am.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident and was taken to a local hospital.

The shelter-in-place order — which was in effect for Toole Avenue between Burton and Scott streets — was lifted around 6:30 a.m.

The man is now behind bars at the Missoula County Detention Center where he is being held on pending charges of assault with a weapon.

- information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report

