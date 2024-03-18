Man arrested following Sunday standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars following a Sunday morning standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in the west-north area of the city for a report of a disturbance with a weapon at approximately midnight.

According to a press release, when officers arrived at the scene, the victim claimed that her boyfriend had pointed a firearm at her.

She then fled the scene and called KPD.

Officers made contact with the man who was armed, but he refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT was dispatched to the address where they negotiated with the man for several hours.

The suspect — who has been identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Everett Wood of Kalispell — was taken into custody after "less lethal tools" were used, the release states.

He was transported to Logan Health for treatment of injuries related to the incident.

Wood was then taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he's being held on a pending felony assault with a weapon charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7797.