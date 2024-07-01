Watch Now
Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing, killing woman in Billings

The suspect was injured following gunfire from a deputy
BILLINGS — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing a 55-year-old woman Friday night in Billings Heights, according to Billings police.

The man, Robert Mascarena, was injured after a Yellowstone County deputy fired a shot at him while responding to the incident around 9:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bench Boulevard.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick described Mascarena's injuries as not serious in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a disturbance inside a residence and tried to enter, which is when the deputy fired, according to Lennick.

Mascarena initially tried to barricade himself inside a room in the residence, then tried to flee out a window when he was caught, according to Lennick.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Mascarena was booked into Yellowstone County jail on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

The release did not say whether the deputy who fired the gun was placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies, Billings firefighters and AMR ambulance all responded to the incident.

