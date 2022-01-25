Man arrested, victim ID'd in Flathead County shooting death

KALISPELL — The victim of a shooting in Kalispell on Jan. 17 has been identified.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 42-year-old Luke Simpson of Columbia Falls was shot and killed at 125 Flathead Drive in Kalispell.

Sheriff Heino said 19-year-old Tanner White was arrested Sunday night in Columbia Falls pending charges of felony deliberate homicide and felony tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Video evidence of vehicles and witness interviews led to White’s arrest according to Sheriff Heino who added the motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The investigation into the shooting death is still ongoing.