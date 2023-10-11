Man charged in Kellogg, ID quadruple murder wants two charges dropped

KELLOGG, ID — The man accused of killing four of his neighbors in Kellogg, Idaho on June 18, 2023, has asked the court to drop two of the four first-degree murder charges he is facing.

According to KREM TV in Spokane, Majorjon Kaylor filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, to dismiss the charges against him for the murders of 65-year-old Kenneth and 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee.

Kaylor's attorney stated in the motion that prosecutors had not provided any evidence that suggests their murders were premeditated, and their deaths were the result of "a heated argument," not planning, KREM TV reports.

MTN News Four people were found dead inside a residence on West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho om June 18, 2023.

According to the motion, Kaylor told police he was arguing with Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee about an alleged inappropriate incident involving 18-year-old Devin Smith, one of the victims. Kaylor reportedly told detectives he "became upset" when the Guardipees didn't take his concerns seriously.

The motion states the prosecution has not provided any evidence to suggest Kaylor had a "prior grudge" against the Guardipees.

Kaylor pleaded not guilty to all counts of first-degree murder at his arraignment in September.

His trial is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2024. The state of Idaho previously stated it doesn't intend to seek the death penalty in this case, according to KREM TV.