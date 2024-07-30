Man charged with assaulting Lewis and Clark County Sheriff

HELENA — A Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace set bond at $25,000 for a man accused of assaulting Sheriff Leo Dutton at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

According to court records, 28-year-old Skyler Ittner is accused of being disorderly at the fair just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Ittner is accused of arguing with one of the fair vendors and refusing to leave after being asked multiple times.

Sheriff Dutton ultimately approached Ittner and asked him to leave.

When he again refused, court records say the sheriff used his body to push Ittner away from the booth.

That is when Ittner allegedly stepped into the sheriff, and the altercation began, with both men going to the ground.

Prosecutors say other deputies stepped in to detain Ittner, but while the sheriff was on the ground, Ittner was able to punch Sheriff Dutton, causing noticeable swelling.

If convicted, Ittner faces a minimum of two years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.