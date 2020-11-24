Man who removed Kalispell Ten Commandments monument found guilty

KALISPELL — A Columbia Falls man who was charged in connection with removing the Ten Commandments monument outside of the Flathead County Courthouse in late June has been found guilty of felony criminal mischief.

Flathead District Court Judge Amy Eddy presided over the non-jury trial case on Monday and found Anthony Weimer guilty. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and set the matter for sentencing on Jan. 21.

The charge filed in the case carries a maximum term in the Montana State Prison of 10 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says Weimer wrapped chains around the monument, pulled it out of the ground behind his pickup truck, and then dragged it into the middle of the street.

Weimer was arrested in Kalispell shortly after the incident occurred on June 27. Weimer has no affiliation with any protest or demonstration groups in Flathead County, according to Chief Overman.

Weimer was released on his own recognizance, subject to previously imposed conditions.

