Man faces attempted homicide charge after alleged knife assault in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested at a Belgrade hotel after allegedly attempting to stab another person with a knife on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Inmer Alberto Escobar Sagastume, 31, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, charged with attempted deliberate homicide.

Court documents say Belgrade Police officers responded to a disturbance report at the Quality Inn Hotel on Jackrabbit Lane around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The officers were met by a man in the lobby who said he was the foreman of a group of employees staying at the hotel. The man told officers he confronted some employees who were causing a disturbance in one of the hotel’s rooms.

According to court documents, Sagastume then attempted to stab the man, but the man was able to block it.

Four witnesses later corroborated the victim’s account of the incident, adding that Sagastume additionally pressed the knife to the victim’s neck in a sawing motion.

The knife was reportedly unable to cut through the victim’s jacket, and the victim was not injured.

According to court documents, the witnesses had to restrain Sagastume to stop the assault. Police located Sagastume in his room and detained him.

Sagastume was read his rights per Miranda and allegedly told police he did get angry and grabbed the knife, but he denied attempting to attack anyone with it.

The victim told officers he had a prior altercation with Sagastume the day before and that Sagastume attempted to hit him with a glass bottle.

Sagastume was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

In court on Monday, MTN News learned that Sagastume is currently on an ICE hold. His bail was set at $300,000. If convicted, he faces 10 to 100 years in prison on the attempted deliberate homicide charge.

Sagastume’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 16, 2024.