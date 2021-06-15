Man facing deliberate homicide charges in Butte stabbing

BUTTE — The man accused of stabbing a woman on Saturday in Butte has been identified by authorities.

Ronald Roberts, 46, of Salida, CO. is in custody at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center after allegedly causing the death of Carmen Edwards, 38, on Saturday.

Edwards was transported to St. James Health Care. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Edwards was pronounced dead.

Both Roberts and Edwards arrived two weeks ago from Colorado and had been staying in Butte.

Roberts is facing deliberate homicide charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing with an autopsy expected to be done at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.