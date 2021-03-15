Man facing felony charges following Lolo Hot Springs incident

LOLO HOT SPRINGS — A man is facing several felony charges following a weekend incident at the Lolo Hot Springs.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a disturbance shortly before midnight on Saturday.

According to court documents, deputies talked with several employees, who reported a man– identified as Casey Allan Buzzard – had been grabbing people in the pool. An employee told deputies that Buzzard appeared to be drunk and was told to leave the pool area.

Prosecutors say Buzzard then went to the parking lot in front of the bar which was closed. Bar employees told authorities Buzzard was banging on the door, trying to get inside. After being told the bar was closed, court documents indicate Buzzard then broke down the door of the bar.

Prosecutors say an employee tried to stop Buzzard but he picked up the piece of loose wood from the door frame and swung it at the employee, hitting him in the head. Employees then subdued and restrained Buzzard until deputies arrived.

When deputies spoke with Buzzard, they noticed he was "visibly intoxicated and smelled as though he had defecated in his pants.” Buzzard was also not aware of what city he was in and claimed to have little recollection of the events that led to his arrest, according to court documents.

Buzzard -- who is facing felony charges of aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon and criminal mischief -- is currently being held in the Missoula County jail. Click here to read the court documents associated with the case.

