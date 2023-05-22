Man jailed after SWAT Team called out to incident in Libby

LIBBY – A man is behind bars following a weekend incident in Libby.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Deputies arrived at the scene and were told that several people had been threatened by a man — identified as 36-year-old Chase Butala — with a weapon and that a female had been assaulted.

Sheriff Short says the people who had been threatened were interviewed and left the area, however, Butala and the female were still inside the home. Butala would not come to the door or speak with deputies despite multiple efforts to contact him.

According to a news release, the Northwest Regional SWAT Team was then called to the scene.

Following repeated unsuccessful attempts to talk with Butala the SWAT Team entered the residence. Sheriff Short says at that point, Butala surrendered and was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Butala is currently charged with assault and aggravated assault pending a further investigation.