Man jailed on attempted deliberate homicide charges in Butte

BUTTE - A Butte man is in jail on an attempted deliberate homicide charge that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Scott Teeters, 50, allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old woman near the 800 block of West Copper Street on May 25.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had sustained facial injuries, head injuries, allegedly been strangled and had her eyes gouged.

"She is in stable condition. She does have some facial fractures and they’re still evaluating her vision. She may have some injuries to her eyes," said Sheriff Ed Lester.

Sheriff Lester says while it is a domestic violence situation, the different types of assaults were uncommon and serious enough to label it as an attempted deliberate homicide.

"This is an extremely violent attack, and the eye-gouging adds an element that we don’t often see," said Lester.

Lester says the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department takes domestic violence cases seriously by having one investigator follow up on violent crimes so the victim isn’t overwhelmed throughout the investigation.

"We have one detective that works these cases so the victim has one person to deal with throughout the rest of the case rather than having several officers and it just adds to a level of comfort," said Lester.

Teeters is currently incarcerated at the Butte Detention Center on a $250,000 bond and the victim’s condition is being evaluated further. Teeters' next court appearance is June 23.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, contact the police or the local safe space shelter for assistance.

