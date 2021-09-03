Man jailed on deliberate homicide charge in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man is facing a deliberate homicide charge in Missoula following the death of a woman on Thursday.

Missoula County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 7400 block of Azalea Drive, west of Missoula at approximately 10 p.m. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a woman who was “unresponsive," according to a news release.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith says the victim – 30-year-old Danielle Johnston of Missoula “sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

MTN News

A suspect, identified as Staryal D. Johnston, fled the scene on foot but was quickly caught by deputies. He is being held in the Missoula jail on a charge of deliberate homicide.

An investigation into the death is continuing and no further information has been released.