Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man killed in shooting with Billings police officer

fbshoot.PNG
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 09:38:13-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

Police said on Twitter the incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a male assaulting a female in the 4800 block of King Avenue East. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue and a shooting took place, according to the post.

A 36-year-old suspect was deceased and detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119